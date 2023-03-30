Kilmarnock v Hearts: Pick of the stats

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes is unbeaten in his last eight home games against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership (W5 D3), seven with Aberdeen (W5 D2) and a 2-2 draw with Killie in October.

Hearts have lost each of their last three away league matches; not since December 2019 have they lost more in a row on the road in the Premiership (5).

Kilmarnock have only won one of their last 10 league games (D3 L6), although they have lost just one of their last seven on home soil in the Premiership (W3 D3).

Hearts have only lost one of their last nine top-flight games against promoted sides (W2 D6), beating Kilmarnock most recently in December (3-1). The last newly-promoted side Hearts beat twice in a single Premiership season was Rangers in 2016-17.