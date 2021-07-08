The penalty decision that led to England's winning goal against Denmark has been met with a mixed reaction - and the Match of the Day pundits were also split on whether referee Danny Makkelie made the right call.

Joakim Maehle was penalised for a foul on Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling in the box, with the decision upheld after a VAR check.

Former England players Gary Lineker and Jermaine Jenas both agreed that awarding a penalty was correct, although Jenas said there was "minimal contact".

But ex-Three Lions captain Alan Shearer admitted he would have been "pretty angry" if it had gone against him.

"There was a little touch but I'm not sure there's enough," he added. "It's very soft."

Judge for yourself - was it a penalty?