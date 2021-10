Newcastle United are likely to pay £13m if they are to sign 21-year-old Sweden midfielder Jens-Lys Cajuste from FC Midtjylland. (Chronicle), external

The Magpies have also revived talks over a £4m move for Southampton and Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina, 27, and hope to reach agreement this week. (Mail), external

