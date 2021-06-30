Chelsea are interested in signing 31-year-old Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic this summer. The Bosnia international only joined 12 months ago from Juventus but the Spanish side are looking to significantly reduce their wage bill. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Aston Villa remain keen on Blues striker Tammy Abraham, 23, whose £40m price tag will be too expensive for West Ham. (Eurosport), external

