Switzerland pulled off one of the biggest shocks in European Championship history by beating world champions France in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

And at the centre of it all was Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, who was rated as player of the match by BBC Sport readers with a score of 8.51.

The 28-year-old was actually the top-scoring player across both games on what has since been billed as 'Magic Monday', after Spain's dramatic 5-3 win over Croatia earlier in the day.