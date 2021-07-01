With a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho having now been agreed, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 22, Villarreal's 24-year-old defender Pau Torres and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 27, top Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's wishlist. (Guardian), external

Sancho will be handed the number seven shirt, currently worn by Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, 34. (Metro), external

United are among four Premier League clubs interested in Rangers captain James Tavernier. The 29-year-old signed a contract extension in April, tying him to the Scottish champions until 2024. (90min), external

The Red Devils are also interested in Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, 26, whose contract with the Bundesliga champions is due to expire in 2022. (Bild - in German), external

However, United and Liverpool are likely to be priced out of a move for France winger Kingsley Coman after Bayern set a £77m asking price for the 25-year-old. (Bild), external

