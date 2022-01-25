Richard Foley: Bring back Gianfranco Zola. He had us playing the most attractive football and was such a nice guy. The players liked him and played for him. Why did we get rid of him? Such a shame he had to leave.

Phil: We've brought in some managers who have pedigree but we fail to get the best out of the coach and therefore the team. Either we bring in the wrong coach or we are not providing the right resources. We seemed to do better with the likes of Aidy, Sanchez and other little-known people who created impact.

Ian Dawson: I was optimistic when Ranieri arrived. However, it sadly didn't work out. I honestly don't know where we turn from here. Heart says Javi Gracia as we did it with Quique, but my head says that wouldn't be wise. So maybe Paulo Fonseca??

Anon: I think we should appoint Frank Lampard, but for the love of god, I really don't think Roy Hodgson should be next. He's just another defensive coach!

