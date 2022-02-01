Crystal Palace v Hartlepool: Who makes your Eagles team?

Crystal Palace are back in action on Saturday as the Eagles host Hartlepool at Selhurst Park in the FA Cup fourth round.

Patrick Vieira is still without midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, who is away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, while James McArthur's recovery from a hamstring injury continues.

So, who makes your starting XI for the cup tie with the League Two side?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT Vieira to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Eagles team to face Hartlepool