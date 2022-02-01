BBC Sport

Eriksen's feel-good deal

Published

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Transfer deadline day started with a deal to put a smile on people's faces.

It was the confirmation that Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen had signed for Brentford until the end of the season.

The sight of the 29-year-old fit and healthy after suffering a cardiac arrest in the opening game of Euro 2020 against Iceland in Copenhagen last June is warming enough. The news he is well enough to resume a Premier League career he left behind when he moved from Spurs to Inter Milan in January 2020 is a glorious bonus.

This is a wonderful feel-good story over and above the traditional rivalries of football.

Eriksen will be guaranteed a wonderful reception wherever he goes and Brentford, with their Danish manager Thomas Frank, will have a real game-changer if he can recover anything like his best form.

