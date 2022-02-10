Brentford v Crystal Palace: Who makes your Eagles team?

Crystal Palace travel to Brentford in the Premier League this weekend after drawing 1-1 with relegation battlers Norwich at Carrow Road.

Patrick Vieira's side, who sit 13th in the table, are two points ahead of the Bees and are searching for their first league win since December.

As Palace once again struggled to convert chances in a game where they had plenty, would you make changes for the trip to the Brentford Community Stadium?

It's time to pick your Eagles side to face Brentford