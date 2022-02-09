Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, talking to Match of the Day: "I did not know this was my 500th game (as manager) and definitely one of the better ones! We played fantastic football today and deserved to take something.

"I would have been happy with a point because of the chances we created. We believed in us and the mentality and character of the team is outrageous, it is fantastic to watch, they are fighting for everything. We played fantastic football and played 23 passes before the second goal. Fantastic.

"You can play the ball round the box but the decisive ball is the last one into the box. Che Adams made a super header, super beautiful goals. The whole performance was by far the best since I was here."