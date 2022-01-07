Lawro's FA Cup predictions: Hull City v Everton
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on BBC Radio 1 DJ and Leeds United fan Danny Howard in the FA Cup third round predictions.
Lawro's predictions: 0-2
I am not sure what sort of team Everton boss Rafa Benitez will put out at Hull, but it helps him out that the Tigers are struggling too.
Danny's prediction: 1-3
I thought Hull could be a potential banana skin but Everton's new signings will give them a boost, so I am going to go with them to win.
Find out how Lawro and Danny think the rest of the FA Cup third round ties will go