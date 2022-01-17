Your views on Burnley's transfer window so far

We've been asking you to give your thoughts on which players Burnley should sign, keep or sell.

Here's what you have been talking about so far:

Douglas: I'm very worried about Burnley this year. If ever there was a club that look like a relegation side, it's us. Defence is not as solid as in previous years, midfield seem to get overwhelmed by opponents and no strike force. If we don't buy well this month then down we go.

Barry: I would just like to see us get a midfielder who can play with both feet, hold the ball and slow down play when needed, instead of it going like a hot potato back and forwards. Also, a striker who plays with two feet and takes on defences with a bit of speed and flair, neither of which we had - even with Chris Wood.

Anon: I think it's time to rebuild the squad because it is looking older and needs some fresh, good young players to bond with Pope, Mee, Brownhill, McNeil and Cornet. They could go down so we have to act quickly.

Have your say on the Clarets' ins and outs here