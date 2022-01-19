Your Chelsea gossip round-up

Time is ticking away on the January transfer window, so here's a round-up of the potential ins and outs for Chelsea so far:

Southampton are in talks with the Blues over a permanent move for on-loan 20-year-old forward Armando Broja. However, there is a sense that Albania international Broja will be given an opportunity to break into Chelsea’s first team if he is still at the club next season. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, the Blues are in a good position to sign Monaco's highly-rated French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who has been compared to the Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, in the summer transfer window after rivals Manchester United turned their attentions elsewhere. (Football London), external

