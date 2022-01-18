Boring, boring City?

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I'll try and keep this short, but it's a big question at the moment. Are Manchester City boring?

If you want high intensity, fully charged football then you're not going to get that from City. Even the manager Pep Guardiola has acknowledged this himself. That's Liverpool's domain.

Because City don't have the players to play that way, they have to use a different approach. Guardiola's side doesn't do passing for passing's sake. It all goes back to Pep's philosophy. You cannot win games if you do not have the ball. We all want to win games, City are doing just that. So it is jealousy?

I also don't think the 'boring' tag is helped by the way other teams approach a game. Chelsea a prime example. By sitting in deep, restricting access to the18-yard box, camping in your own half - of course it's going to be hard to break down and will be a battle of attrition. City will pass and look to find the gap, find the space, find the moment.

The likes of Aston Villa, Wolves, and Brighton have come to the Etihad and tried to get 80 minutes at 1-0 or 0-0. Then they may go for it. That's 80 minutes of City working hard to find a way through. It's not boring though.

I'll admit, I didn't enjoy the first half of City v Chelsea on Saturday. My summariser Nigel Gleghorn did. He loved the tactical element of it.

Then there's the money aspect. Are City boring just because they can spend big? Chelsea and Manchester United have thrown cash around in the summer too. Yet City are winning games.

Winning isn't boring. 12 Premier League wins in a row have been a privilege to commentate on.