Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield: The key stats
Chelsea have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup in each of the past 24 seasons, with their last elimination at the third-round stage coming back in 1997-98, losing 5-3 to Man Utd at Stamford Bridge.
Chesterfield became the first non-league side to score an FA Cup goal against Chelsea since Swindon Town in January 1915.
Lewis Baker came on to make his first appearance for Chelsea since an FA Cup third-round tie against Derby County in 2014 - eight years and three days ago.