Newcastle defender Fabian Schar says Saturday’s victory against Leeds set the minimum standard for the rest of the season as Eddie Howe’s side fight to stay in the Premier League.

Schar is currently in Saudi Arabia on a mid-season training camp with his Newcastle team-mates and believes that sustaining those performance levels is the only way they can get out of trouble.

“I think the Leeds game showed that we are strong as a team,” he told NUFC TV. “We have to do it every game, the same mentality, the same intensity.”

The win moved Newcastle to within one point of safety and Schar admits it was well timed coming before the winter break.

“The confidence is much higher than before," he added. "It would be more difficult if we didn’t have these three points but with the win, it’s definitely more enjoyable.

“With the way we played, we know what we’re able to do. But there’s still plenty of work to do.”

