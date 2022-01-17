'Arsenal need to move for Vlahovic now'

Arsenal have reportedly made a £50m offer for Fiorentina's Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, with Lucas Torreira offered as a makeweight.

And the Telegraph's Luke Edwards can see Vlahovic making the move to north London in January - but not necessarily as part of a swap deal.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds, he said: "I guess if you’re spending £50m on anything then it’s a risk.

"Vlahovic is probably one of the most highly-rated young strikers in Europe. It’s certainly there at the front of the queue and they are pushing hard for it.

"Fiorentina would probably just like the money though. Whether they would want a makeweight in Torreira going over there I’m not sure.

"I think it’s one of the big-money signings we could see this month because Arsenal need to move now rather than let it get to the summer when other clubs might be in for him.

"But it is a risk. He’s 21 and you never quite know at that age. I think Vlahovic has huge amounts of potential, he really does. He’s been watched by all the scouts by all the big clubs in Europe for some time."

Hear more on the latest transfer rumours on BBC Sounds