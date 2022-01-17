Your views on United's transfer window

Josh: United need to sign Zakaria. He is 25 and we can get him very cheap. If it doesn't work out then we can sell him for more afterwards. Kamara from Marseille would be a very strong option to go alongside him. He's also very young and we'd be able to make a profit on him if it doesn't work out. No excuses. We're Manchester United.

Phil: Sort the midfield problem - buy Neves. Right-back - buy Djed Spence. Central striker needed for next season - buy now to bed in. Get rid of Martial, Mata etc and buy class. Abandon the ridiculous 4-2-2-2 , develop a midfield unit and bring on the academy players.

Steve: United are a work in progress under Ralf Rangnick, but he is a major upgrade from OGS and deserves time to make the necessary changes. In my view it is essential that Pogba is shipped out ASAP and Maguire should be stripped of the captaincy as he should not be an automatic pick. McTominay should be captain as he gives heart and soul every game.

Oliver: Manchester United have, when fit, Rashford, Greenwood, Lingard, Martial, Cavani, Ronaldo and Sancho competing for at most three positions. Arguably Fernandes, Van de Beek, Mata and Pogba too. I'm hoping two or three of them can leave to advance their careers elsewhere, while giving those that stay a chance for a settled run in the side.

