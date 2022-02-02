David Moyes will be hoping that history doesn't repeat itself when West Ham face non-league Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

When he was a player at Preston, Moyes was knocked out of the competition by Kidderminster in the fourth round in 1994.

When asked about rewriting the record books, Harriers boss Russell Penn said: "This is what I mean, it is history.

"How many years ago are we talking? Twenty-eight years. It is unbelievable and these people are still in the game, which is why I have the utmost respect for David Moyes.

"What a manager to come to the place. I know he will respect us, respect the football club and respect the competition with the team he will put out.

"I said to the lads in the changing room after we beat Leamington that we have to believe history can be made one day, so let's hope it could be Saturday.

"We've given ourselves an opportunity to do that. We are in an empty book to be scripted and we will give it our best shot."