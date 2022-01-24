There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Crystal Palace so far - who should Patrick Vieira buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views so far:

Patricia Legg: I have to admit, I'm not really in favour of having older players and those who are prone to injury. Need to look at younger players that can be brought on and integrated into the team at the right time. We have some really young good players at the moment, that have been nurtured over a period of time, and have now made the first team.

James: Great season so far - but replacing Conor Gallagher next year will be tough. Zaha's performances have dropped off the past season and half, so vital to get Eberchi Eze back and see how he and Michael Olise both do in the team. Vieira's clear priority has got to be midfield between now and summer - cheeky double deal for Loftus Cheek and Barkley perhaps!

Juan: As good as Ward is, Djed Spence at right-back would be a great signing and would be available at an affordable price. Definitely need to sign a young box-to-box midfielder to rotate in and sell Milivojevic to fund a new holding midfielder. Would be open to Benteke being sold if we were to sign a good £25-35 million striker and I’d like to keep Mateta on.

