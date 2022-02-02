Spurs are the joint-greenest Premier League team

Tottenham and Liverpool have come joint top of the 2021 Green League - a table measuring the sustainability of all 20 top-flight sides.

To work out placings in the table, teams were asked to provide evidence of efforts in 11 categories. Two points are available for each category as well as two bonus points, making a maximum of 24 points.

Spurs scored 23, helped by the fact that players now travel to matches on coaches powered by biofuel, reducing squad coach travel emissions by over 80%.

They also use players to engage via their own media channels and also in partnerships with other sustainable organisations and their Player Accommodation Lodge has built a barn and farmhouse to help house bats, as well as creating a wildlife corridor in an exclusion zone for guests.

Fans are also surveyed after home matches and the club state they are close to achieving its target of no more than 23% of supporters (14,250 fans) travelling by private car on matchdays.

