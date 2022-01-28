Everton's search for a new manager has been "a mess", according to the BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty.

Frank Lampard, Vitor Pereira and Duncan Ferguson were due to have final talks with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri on Friday and McNulty says it has "almost reached the stage of a pageant".

"When they sacked Rafael Benitez nearly a fortnight ago, you'd have liked to think they'd have had a succession plan in place," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Drive. "That's what Aston Villa, Norwich and Watford have had.

"But it's been a mess and Everton are a club racked with instability.

"They need someone in before Monday. Not only do they need a new manager, they need some players because they've been dropping like a stone."