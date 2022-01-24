Transfer news: Alli & Celso set to leave Spurs?

Tottenham are open to selling Dele Alli and Argentina international Giovani lo Celso, after the midfield pair were left out of Antonio Conte's squad for the game against Chelsea on Sunday. (Goal), external

Newcastle may consider Alli as a back-up option if they are unable to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Spurs have made a move for non-league Lewes' winger Ollie Tanner in an effort to beat Premier league rivals Brighton to the 19-year-old's signature. (Athletic - subscription required), external

