Can 'exceptional' City do it again?

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

"Exceptional" was the word Pep Guardiola used to describe how good Manchester City were back at Stamford Bridge in September.

They were. It was, for me, one of the stand-out performances of the season. The press they operated, with or without the ball, pushed Chelsea back, enabled the Blues to dominate possession and minimise the chances conceded at the other end.

Of course this game will be different, of course Thomas Tuchel will have tweaked things, and of course we know from last season that the German has Guardiola's number.

I expect Chelsea to be tight and cautious, concede the ball again, but all the while knowing that they can't make any mistakes. They are 10 points behind the Blues heading into the match, 13 surely means title race over? A narrow scoreline would be my best guess.

We're live from 12:00 GMT on BBC Radio Manchester with former Blues midfielder Nigel Gleghorn alongside me at the Etihad Stadium.