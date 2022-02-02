City third in Premier League sustainability rankings

Manchester City came third in a table measuring the sustainability of all 20 Premier League sides.

BBC Sport has worked with the United Nations-backed Sport Positive Summit since 2019 to research the sustainability of all 20 Premier League clubs, with the rankings updated each year.

The standings were calculated when teams were asked to provide evidence of efforts in 11 categories. Two points are available for each category as well as two bonus points, making a maximum of 24 points.

Find out more on how green Premier League clubs are and what are they doing to help