Saka: The ovation given to Saka after 87 minutes for his exploits in the north London derby said all you needed to know about his performance.

Smith Rowe: Arsenal have a 21-year-old in Smith Rowe who was prepared to walk over broken glass to win this derby. He said in his post-match interview that it was the best day of his life. Well I hope there are better days to come for this talented youngster. Just not at Tottenham's expense.

Read what else Garth had to say about Saka and Smith Rowe, plus find out which other players made it into his team of the week