Norwich 1-3 Watford: Fantasy football top performers
- Published
Watford cruised to a 3-1 victory over Norwich at Carrow Road in the fifth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points were split between both sets of players:
Ismaila Sarr (3)
Josh King (2)
Billy Gilmour (1)
So which Norwich and Watford players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek six?
Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out