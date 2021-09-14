Zaha: The first thing I want to say about this game is well done referee Jonathan Moss. Last season both Japhet Tanganga and Wilfried Zaha would have been sent off for their unseemly display of petulance. However, that's all it was. What came later was sheer madness. To see Tanganga go to ground chasing lost causes two minutes after the previous incident deserved a sending-off.

Palace wouldn't have won this game if Spurs had kept 11 players on the pitch but Tanganga lost his composure and his discipline. Zaha, on the other hand, kept his. His penalty was well taken and his assist for Odsonne Edouard was Zaha at his best. Great first win for manager Patrick Vieira. I was starting to get a little concerned.

