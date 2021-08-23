BBC Sport

Brighton v Watford: The pick of the stats

  • Brighton have won each of their opening two league games in a season for the first time since the 2015-16 Championship campaign, while the Seagulls have also gone six consecutive Premier League matches without defeat at the Amex.

  • Watford have lost seven consecutive away Premier League games for the first time since losing their final seven on the road in 2016-17 under Walter Mazzarri.

  • Only Chelsea and Manchester City (13 each) have kept more Premier League clean sheets in 2021 than Brighton (10).