Brighton v Watford: The pick of the stats
Brighton have won each of their opening two league games in a season for the first time since the 2015-16 Championship campaign, while the Seagulls have also gone six consecutive Premier League matches without defeat at the Amex.
Watford have lost seven consecutive away Premier League games for the first time since losing their final seven on the road in 2016-17 under Walter Mazzarri.
Only Chelsea and Manchester City (13 each) have kept more Premier League clean sheets in 2021 than Brighton (10).