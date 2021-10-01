Lage on team news, 'solid' Newcastle and rotation

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before his side host Newcastle on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Rayan Ait-Nouri is available after missing Southampton last weekend, but none of the players who've been out with long-term injuries are close to returning yet;

Lage described Newcastle “solid and compact with good players”, and has noted their change in formation from a back five to a back four;

The Wolves boss changed his wider attacking players last weekend, replacing Adama Traore and Francisco Trincao with Hwang Hee-chan and Daniel Podence. He said his “four wingers have different profiles” and he will “choose the best solutions for each game” - but praised the connection quickly struck up between Hwang and Raul Jimenez;

Similarly in midfield, he chooses between Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Leander Dendoncker depending on the opposition;

If players aren't in the starting line-up, it doesn’t mean they haven’t been playing well or they won’t have an important role to play from the bench: "They need to understand - I'm the boss. But I’m straight with them and sometimes you can jump from the bench and help the team, especially in the Premier League.

