Chelsea v Southampton: Confirmed team news
- Published
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes five changes from the side which started the Blues' previous league fixture - a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City.
Ben Chilwell makes his first Premier League start of the season while there are also starts for Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi at Stamford Bridge.
Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho are on the bench, while midfielder N'Golo Kante continues to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test and Reece James is ruled out through injury.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chalobah, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Lukaku, Werner.
Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz.
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl makes two changes following his side's 1-0 loss at Wolves last weekend, which extended their winless start to the campaign.
Nathan Tella and Theo Walcott come in for Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams.
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Walcott, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Tella, Armstrong.
Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Long, Adams, Perraud, S Armstrong, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Diallo.