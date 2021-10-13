Watford v Liverpool: Who makes your Reds team?

Liverpool visit Watford in the eighth round of Premier League fixtures on Saturday, but who will make it into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI?

You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign.

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Reds team to face Watford