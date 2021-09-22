BBC Sport

Brentford v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

  • This will be the first league meeting between Brentford and Liverpool since May 1947. The sides played out a 1-1 draw at Griffin Park, which resulted in the Bees’ relegation from the top flight, while Liverpool went on to win the title.

  • Liverpool have won their past four meetings with Brentford, scoring 14 goals and conceding just twice. However, this is the first meeting between the sides since a 4-0 win for the Reds at Anfield in the FA Cup in March 1989.

  • Brentford Community Stadium will be the 60th different ground at which Liverpool have played a Premier League game. The Reds have won at 57 of the 59 they’ve played at so far, more than any other side in the competition.