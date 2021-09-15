Liverpool v AC Milan: The key stats
Liverpool and AC Milan have only met on two previous occasions in European competition, with both of them coming in the final of the Champions League. The Reds won 3-2 on penalties in 2005, before losing 2-1 in normal time in 2007.
After winning six of their first seven home games against Italian sides in European competition (lost one), Liverpool have gone winless in the most recent two – drawing 1-1 with Napoli in 2019-20 and losing 2-0 to Atalanta in 2020-21, during the last two campaigns.
AC Milan have only won one of their past 13 games against English opponents in European competition (drawn four, lost eight), with that lone victory coming against Arsenal in this competition in February 2012 (4-0). All but one of the 13 games in this run have come at the round-of-16 stage, either in the Champions League or Europa League.