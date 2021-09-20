Hasenhuttl's plan seals a point

Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

It wasn’t so much the draw that was encouraging for Saints fans and the team, it was the manner in which they secured the point at City that was so impressive.

Ralph Hasenhuttl could have parked the bus, but didn’t - he constructed a plan and sent his side out to get into City, to compete high up the pitch and to possess a threat of their own, which they did.

To be denied a penalty in controversial fashion by Jon Moss after an hour could have been demoralising, but Saints kept their heads, focussed on their game plan, and matched City to the final whistle.

Had they found a better final ball, they may well have won it. After limiting City to just one shot on target, you could argue they deserved to win the game.

Ultimately, though, they are still looking for their first win - and after great points against City, United and West Ham, they now have to beat Wolves at home to build on their encouraging start.