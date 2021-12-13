Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he won’t preach to his players about being vaccinated against Covid but says the club are doing everything they can to keep players safe.

Dyche, who said he has received both Covid jabs and his booster, said it’s right that everyone has a personal choice about the vaccination.

"Personally, I have all three as I think it’s right to do so. We do have some players who don’t have the vaccination and we are advising, but everyone has the freedom to choose.

"We can’t make anyone do anything and everyone has their own viewpoint."

Dyche was speaking at a news conference to preview Wednesday’s bottom-of-the-table game against Watford - which, for him, is just another match.

"All games are the same. They all offer us the chance to win three points," he said. "It’s pretty early to be talking about relegation – there is a lot of football still to be played.

"The next game is always the most important and we need to pick up points wherever we can."