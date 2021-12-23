Eddie Howe feels there has been injustice with recent VAR decisions and is seeking clarity from referees' body the Professional Game Match Officials.

The Magpies have been denied penalties in their last two games, which Howe said has impacted his players.

He said: "I'm just slightly confused about the use of VAR.

"Initially when it was introduced, it was used regularly to try to get the right decision because ultimately that's what we're all after, we're all after the right decision at that moment. But for some reason, I think the use has been diluted.

"All we're asking for is just some clarity on the decisions, really, and how the officials at the time, whether it's on the pitch or the use of VAR, have come to those decisions.

"I don't see it effectively intervening as much as it did in the early stages in a positive way, and I feel that's definitely affected us in recent games, where especially looking at Ryan Fraser's incident against Manchester City, you think VAR has to come in.

"That's the job. If the referee doesn't see it for whatever reason, then he gets help.

"There's definitely been a feeling of injustice, I can sense that among the group, I think there's been disbelief at a few things in the games that have gone against us."