Confirmed team news: Crystal Palace v West Ham
- Published
Off the pitch, the main news for Crystal Palace is that manager Patrick Vieira returns to the dugout from isolation following a positive Covid 19 test.
On the pitch, there are two changes for the Eagles from their 3-0 win over Norwich on Tuesday, with Luka Milivojevic and Christian Benteke replacing Cheikhou Kouyate and Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Wilfried Zaha is not involved despite returning from a one-match suspension.
Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Hughes, Ayew, Benteke, Edouard.
Midfielder Declan Rice returns from suspension and becomes the youngest West Ham player to 150 Premier League appearances for the club.
He surpasses Mark Noble's record and replaces him on the pitch too in David Moyes' only change from Tuesday's 4-1 win at Watford.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio.