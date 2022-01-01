Confirmed team news: Crystal Palace v West Ham

Off the pitch, the main news for Crystal Palace is that manager Patrick Vieira returns to the dugout from isolation following a positive Covid 19 test.

On the pitch, there are two changes for the Eagles from their 3-0 win over Norwich on Tuesday, with Luka Milivojevic and Christian Benteke replacing Cheikhou Kouyate and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Wilfried Zaha is not involved despite returning from a one-match suspension.

Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Hughes, Ayew, Benteke, Edouard.