Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Ralf Rangnick will stay on as a consultant at the club until 2024. This is an appointment long overdue in terms of the structure of Manchester United.

He made a name for himself at places like Shalke, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig by creating winning teams and implementing a style that the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel play - that's what he's known for.

He is focused on making this a successful season for United and will probably play an important role in appointing the full-time successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Liverpool boss Klopp speaks very highly of him and has said his arrival would be "bad news for the rest of the Premier League".