Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Apart from the heavy snow, which earned Manchester City groundsman Lee Jackson and his staff ‘men of the match’ honours from Pep Guardiola, the most notable aspect at the Etihad Stadium was the gulf in class between what still is two members of the ‘top four’.

Without Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne, City still had an attacking edge.

In contrast, West Ham were muted. Neither Michail Antonio, nor Said Benrahma made any significant impression on the game.

Since the end of September, Antonio has scored once and Benrahma twice, both against Genk in the Europa League.

With the matches piling up, this is the time where West Ham’s weaknesses may start to get exposed.