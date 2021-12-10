Can Traore repeat heroics against Man City?

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Like one of those expeditions where mountaineers try to climb several peaks one after the other, Wolves are working their way through matches against the three title contenders on successive weekends (not forgetting a visit to Brighton in the middle).

Doing it with what sometimes feels like only half a squad felt like the footballing equivalent of mountaineering without oxygen, but there is at least some relief with Willy Boly’s quicker than expected return, and no further Covid disruptions for now.

Bruno Lage is clearly eager for his team to play with pace and adventure, and go hunting for goals, but the rewards are slow to emerge.

This might seem like the least likely game in which to push this point. However, notwithstanding their galactic talent, City have been shown to be fallible this season, even at home.

Lage is clear that the home team will dominate possession, but does want his players to be courageous when the ball falls their way. They threatened to do this on occasions against Liverpool, in particular as Adama Traore’s edge seemed to be back.

And, once again this season, the spotlight turns to him. Traore’s most memorable performances for Wolves came as they did the double over City the season before last, overpowering their defence to score twice in the away game, before scoring one and setting up the winner at Molineux.