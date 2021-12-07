Spurs dominate fantasy football team of the week

Another round of Premier League fixtures is done and dusted, so how did your fantasy football team perform in gameweek 15?

Do you have any of this week's highest point scorers? Or was it a fantasy football flop?

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa was the top performer with 17 points, followed closely by Ben Davies and Bernardo Silva on 15.

A 3-0 win over Norwich earned Tottenham three players in the team of the week, while Newcastle's first win of the season meant Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar also made the line-up.