Leeds welcome Arsenal to Elland Road but what happened last time they met in a Premier League fixture back in February?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thanked the club for their backing after he ended a difficult spell with a ruthless hat-trick in a dominant Arsenal win.

On his first start in a month, Aubameyang looked lively from kick-off and opening the scoring with a clever cut-in and finish into the far corner early in the first half.

His second came from the penalty spot after Bukayo Saka was tripped before Hector Bellerin stole in at the far post to make it three before half-time.

Immediately after the break, Aubameyang completed his second Arsenal hat-trick when he headed in Emile Smith Rowe's cross.

Leeds made the scoreline respectable with late goals from Pascal Struijk and Helder Costa.

Arsenal would be delighted for Aubameyang to rediscover his form in similar fashion when they meet again at the weekend.