Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been ruled out until at least the New Year because of a hamstring injury.

Giovani Lo Celso misses out again but he might be fit to return against Norwich on Sunday.

Brentford's Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry and Sergi Canos came off with injuries during their win over Everton but are all available.

Mathias Jorgensen, Josh Dasilva, Tariqe Fosu, David Raya and Kristoffer Ajer remain out.

