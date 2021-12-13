Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

The high farce of the twice-run Champions League last-16 draw was yet another example of sport's ability to make something seemingly simply so complicated - but at least the Premier League's quartet of clubs finally know their fate.

For Chelsea, it was the same second time around after a "software" glitch was resolved as they were paired once more with French champions Lille, a draw that will leave them cautiously optimistic of progress.

Manchester United, having originally been lined up for the next chapter in the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after drawing Paris St-Germain, still got a tough one in Atletico Madrid in the revised version.

Tough, but maybe not quite as tough as it once was with Atletico struggling for form. No-one, however, should write off coach Diego Simeone's ability to make life hard for anyone in this tournament.