Norwich 0–1 Man Utd: The pick of the stats
- Published
Ralf Rangnick is the second Manchester United manager to register a clean sheet in his first two league games in charge of the club, after Ernest Mangnall in 1903.
Norwich have lost nine of their past 11 Premier League meetings with United (won two). And they have now lost four league games in a row to them for the first time since a run of seven between December 1990 and August 1993.
Meanwhile, the Canaries have lost more Premier League games to United than they have to any other side (15).