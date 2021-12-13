BBC Sport

Norwich 0–1 Man Utd: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Ralf Rangnick is the second Manchester United manager to register a clean sheet in his first two league games in charge of the club, after Ernest Mangnall in 1903.

  • Norwich have lost nine of their past 11 Premier League meetings with United (won two). And they have now lost four league games in a row to them for the first time since a run of seven between December 1990 and August 1993.

  • Meanwhile, the Canaries have lost more Premier League games to United than they have to any other side (15).