Leeds 2-2 Brentford - Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank heaped praise on his players despite Leeds' late equaliser at Elland Road.

"(The result) feels very cruel. I guess it is the round of cruel moments for different teams: Liverpool's late winner, Brighton's late equaliser and now Leeds' late equaliser. We know it can happen in football but I can't praise the players enough. They gave everything. "We started very well, then Leeds were on top. We know they play with great intensity. In the second half, we stepped up, pressed high and won the ball high. We were in control.

"They had two chances in the game and scored two goals. There are positives to take from this game; we have big ambitions but we can't run away. When you have injuries like we did today, three key players out, and do how we did, it is fantastic."