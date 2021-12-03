Thomas Frank said he has been inspired by Marcelo Bielsa throughout his coaching career as the two managers prepare to meet again.

Brentford travel to Leeds on Sunday and Frank says it is always an honour to go head-to-head with the Argentine.

"For me, Bielsa is the big inspiration. He's been that for my whole coaching career," he said.

"The first time I really looked into it was in 2007-08 when he was the head coach for Chile, and they had exactly the same style as they have now at Leeds, and he was a big inspiration.

"I tried to incorporate some of the principles to my under-16s national team - poor lads, because they just had to run a lot.

"It was for me a personal big moment when I faced him in a game because he's one of the greatest in terms of developing football.

"When he said to me before a game that we were a team that was well set up offensively and defensively, that my players knew what they had to do - he could see that - that meant a lot to me."