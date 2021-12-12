Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton - Vieira reaction

Patrick Vieira says Conor Gallagher is "special" after the midfielder inspired Crystal Palace to victory over Everton.

Gallagher scored his fifth and sixth Premier League goals since joining on loan from Chelsea in the 3-1 win over the Toffees.

The 21-year-old England midfielder scored his team's first and third goals - his second was a spectacular effort from outside the box which beat England team-mate Jordan Pickford.

"He is being rewarded by his work ethic," said Vieira when asked about Gallagher's contribution.

"When he is on the field he will give you everything - and he can score goals. He was good for the team today.

"It's a credit to his dedication. What he needed was to play games and this football club will give him that chance.

"He has a lot to improve but he is doing really well for us."